Global cooperation can end world hunger, says WFP director

The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Daniel Balaban, Director of the World Food Programme's (WFP) Centre of Excellence against Hunger at the United Nations (UN), believes that similar to the swift development of a Covid-19 vaccine, collaborative work can yield solutions for combating hunger and poverty.
A 2023 report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reveals that more than 750 million people worldwide suffer from hunger. Addressing this issue and tackling global hunger and poverty are top priorities for Brazil's G20 presidency.
Daniel Balaban, who champions a unified global approach to ending world hunger, told the G20 Brazil editorial team that:'' I firmly believe that when the world unites around a common goal, it can achieve remarkable outcomes. The development of a vaccine within a year was once considered unfeasible, yet we have successfully created an effective Covid-19 vaccine through extraordinary global collaboration. It is now time for the world to unite in the fight against hunger by advancing sustainability.''
‘' While producing food is a necessary step, it is not sufficient. Access must also be expanded. With over 750 million people worldwide suffering from undernourishment, the need for the Global Alliance is urgent. By aligning our efforts with established goals, we can strive to enter 2030 with virtually no one facing hunger,'' Balaban added.
On cooperation with the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, the WFP official said:''The World Food Programme is the United Nations' largest humanitarian agency, providing daily food assistance to over 200 million people worldwide. This Global Alliance aligns perfectly with our overarching objective: to ensure greater access to food and reduce global hunger. We have dedicated many years to delivering food to people across the globe. Achieving our goal requires a Global Alliance that brings together the world's wealthiest countries, the UN, and other aligned organisations.''
Balaban said the WFP had signed an agreement with Brazil to enhance food security. ''This initiative aims to purchase food produced in Brazil for distribution to countries with high demand.''
