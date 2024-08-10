Gender row Olympic boxing champion Khelif files complaint for online harassment

Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests
Paris Olympics boxing champion Imane Khelif, the Algerian at the centre of a gender eligibility row, has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment, her lawyer said on Saturday.
"The boxer Imane Khelif has decided to begin a new fight, a fight for justice, dignity and honour," Nabil Boudi said in a statement, saying Khelif had filed the complaint for "aggravated online harassment... to Paris prosecutors".
The gender controversy ignited in the French capital when Khelif defeated Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her opening bout, the Italian reduced to tears and abandoning the fight after suffering a badly hurt nose.
Khelif won gold on Friday when she claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final for her first Olympic medal.
