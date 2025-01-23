Gazans ready tent camps for families returning to north after ceasefire

Palestinian soccer player Ahmed Al Loulahi searches for his belongings under the rubble of his house, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 22, 2025. — Reuters

Palestinians in northern Gaza prepared tent encampments for displaced families on Thursday, two days before they were expected to return to their home areas in accordance with the timeline of a ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Hamas.

On open ground surrounded by blown-out buildings, a group of men began putting up rows of white tents to receive families who are planning to return north on Saturday when the Palestinian militant group Hamas is due to release a second batch of hostages in return for dozens of Palestinians jailed by Israel.

Many of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians expected to head back to the northern Gaza Strip will return to homes in ruins after a 15-month Israeli military offensive that has laid waste to the enclave and killed more than 47,000 Gazans.

In October, Israeli forces returned to areas of the north in a major anti-Hamas operation focused on Jabalia refugee camp near Gaza City and Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya towns, clearing the area of its inhabitants and razing most of its buildings.

"Is this the tent that we dreamed of? This will have to fit 10 people. This tent is for my children coming from the south. Really, is this adequate space?" asked Wael Jundiya, as he prepared a tent for his children who will return from where they have been sheltering in the Mawasi coastal area of the south.

"On Saturday, people will come from the south and flood Gaza (City), where will they go? This camp will fit 100, 200 people. There will be 1.5 million coming from the south," Jundiya told Reuters.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed across the border on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Hamas published a statement on Thursday saying the return of the displaced families would begin after Saturday's exchange was complete and once Israeli forces had pulled out from the coastal road to the north. At least four hostages are expected to be handed over to Israel on Saturday.

Returning on foot

Hamas said people would be allowed to return on foot along the coastal road, meaning a walk of several miles to the official northern area from where they could try to get rides in vehicles, which would be searched at checkpoints. People returning must not carry arms, Hamas said. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said the group was in contact with several Arab and international parties who would assist in the return and relief operation, including providing tents. He said Hamas, which governs the enclave, would start work immediately to repair houses not fully destroyed. "We are going to invest all our capabilities to help our people. Municipalities have plans in place to welcome the families returning to the north, including setting up tents for them," he told Reuters. In Jabalia, the biggest of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, and the focus of Israel's campaign in the past three months, many have returned to live inside their wrecked homes, setting small fires to try to warm their children. "They are talking about a truce, a ceasefire, and the delivery of aid. It has been three days since we came back, and we cannot find water to drink. We cannot find covers to keep our children warm. We depend on bonfires all night. We wish to have some firewood for the bonfire, we use plastic, which causes diseases," said Mohammed Badr, a father of 10. His wife, Umm Nidal, said she could not believe the total destruction.

"There is nothing left, you cannot walk in the streets. Houses collapsed on top of each other. You get lost, you don’t know if this is your home or not," she said. "The smell of dead bodies, and the martyrs are in the streets."