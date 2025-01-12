Gaza rescuers say eight dead in Israel strike on school building

A boy plays with a rubber tyre next to the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on January 11, 2025, as the war between Israel and Hamas militants continues. — AFP

Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter on Saturday killed eight people, including two children, while the Israeli military said it targeted Hamas militants.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal confirmed eight people, including two children and two women, were killed by Israeli shelling on the Halwa school in the northern Gaza city of Jabalia.

Bassal said the strike wounded 30 people, including 19 children, and that the Halwa school housed "thousands of displaced people".

The Israeli military, in a statement, acknowledged it conducted a strike on the facility.

It said the air force "conducted a precise strike on terrorists in a command-and-control centre" that had previously served as the Halwa school in Jabaliya.

It said it targeted the premises because "the school had been used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute attacks".