Gaza healthcare nearing 'total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN

Damage is seen after an Israeli strike on Al Wafaa Hospital, according to the Palestinian civil defense, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City on December 29, 2024. — Reuters

A United Nations report published on Tuesday found that Israeli strikes on and near hospitals in the Gaza Strip had left healthcare in the Palestinian territory on the verge of collapse.

The report by the UN human rights office said such strikes raised grave concerns about Israel's compliance with international law.

"Israel's pattern of deadly attacks on and near hospitals in Gaza, and associated combat, pushed the healthcare system to the brink of total collapse, with catastrophic effect on Palestinians' access to health and medical care," the UN human rights office said in a statement.

Its 23-page report, entitled 'Attacks on hospitals during the escalation of hostilities in Gaza', looked at the period from October 7, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

It said that during this time, there were at least 136 strikes on 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities, claiming significant casualties among doctors, nurses, medics and other civilians and causing significant damage to, if not the complete destruction of, civilian infrastructure.

The report noted that medical personnel and hospitals are specifically protected under international humanitarian law, provided they do not commit, or are not used to commit, acts harmful to the enemy outside their humanitarian function.

It found that Israel's repeated claims that Gaza hospitals were being improperly used for military purposes by Palestinian groups "vague".

"Insufficient information has so far been made publicly available to substantiate these allegations, which have remained vague and broad, and in some cases appear contradicted by publicly available information," the report said.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Gaza hospitals had become a "death trap".

"As if the relentless bombing and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza were not enough, the one sanctuary where Palestinians should have felt safe in fact became a death trap," he said.

"The protection of hospitals during warfare is paramount and must be respected by all sides, at all times."