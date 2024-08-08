French sheep farmers fret over bluetongue outbreak

Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs
French authorities reported on Thursday more than 20 suspected cases of bluetongue virus in sheep, raising fears a potentially fatal outbreak after hundreds of animals were infected in neighbouring Belgium.
Regional authorities in the Nord department, which borders Belgium, revealed on Wednesday that the first French case of bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) was confirmed on Monday in Marpent.
There are now 22 suspected cases, the region's prefecture said.
"Each time there is a suspicion, a vet is sent out. Samples are taken and analyses carried out", the regional authorities said, adding that "in the event of contamination, the animal must be isolated and disinfected".
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, all of which are "currently being analysed", said Simon Ammeux, president of the regional federation of the FNSEA farming union.
He also reported two suspected outbreaks in Seine-et-Marne.
In Belgium, the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) confirmed there were 308 cases of bluetongue in the country.
"Because bluetongue is spread by midges, it is not possible to control the spread of the virus. The best method of protection is vaccination," the agency said.
The mortality rate is between 10 and 30 per cent, the FASFC noted, adding that sick animals and also those that recover from the virus can become less productive.
Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs
Major UK broker Howden says it received three times as many UK home flood claims since September 2023 than in the previous year
Lymphir is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin
Copernicus attributes the high temperatures largely to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-based industries
The emerging AI giants are facing a wave of lawsuits over using Internet content to build systems that create content on simple prompts
One taxi driver describes 'racist' attack; many say the riots don't represent Liverpool; other ethnic minorities say they are worried too
The single-story three- to four-bedroom homes take about three weeks to finish printing, with the foundation and metal roofs installed traditionally
Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles