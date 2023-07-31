French daredevil falls to death from 68th floor while scaling Hong Kong skyscraper

Remi Lucidi, a French daredevil known for his snaps from top of high-rise buildings, has died after falling from a 721-foot-high skyscraper in Hong Kong. The 30-year-old, also known as Remi Enigma, was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex when he fell to his death from the 68th floor, according to media reports.

The incident took place on Thursday (July 27) when Lucidi was scaling the high-rise residential block on Tregunter Path in Hong Kong. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lucidi was known for climbing high-rise buildings and tall structures around the world, including Dubai. His Instagram page has multiple videos of him performing nerve-wracking stunts, including standing at the edge of tall buildings and making it to the top of a chimney.

A source told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that Lucidi was last spotted knocking on the window of a penthouse at the tower around 7:30 pm on July 27. A domestic help, inside the apartment, saw the daredevil at the window and called the police for help. The source said that Lucidi could have been trapped outside the skyscraper while climbing it and was seeking help before accidentally falling.

Hong Kong officials said Lucidi reached the high-rise at around 6 pm that day and told the security guard that he had come to see a friend on the 40th floor. The alleged friend, however, denied knowing Lucidi after which the security officer tried to nab the daredevil. But, Lucidi had already entered the elevator of the building, according to the New York Post.

In his last Instagram post on July 24, Lucidi uploaded a photo of tall buildings from atop another building with the caption – “Hong Kong”.

Security footage showed Lucidi making it to the 48th floor of the building using the elevator and then taking the stairs to reach the top. Those who were trying to stop Lucidi said that they found the hatch leading to the roof open but could not spot Lucidi anywhere, the report added.

The police had found Lucidi’s sports camera containing videos of his stunts. They are now trying to ascertain if he died while practising adventure sports. Lucidi had checked in at a hostel on July 17 and was scheduled to leave on Sunday, according to SCMP.

The hostel owner, Gurjit Kaur, told the outlet that Lucidi kept to himself but seemed to be a “friendly and humble guy”.

