France summons Israel's envoy over attacks on UN troops in Lebanon

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, southern Lebanon, on Friday.. Photo: Reuters

France summoned Israel's ambassador on Friday to seek an explanation after Israeli troops fired at positions held by U.N. peacekeepers, including at the Naqoura base in southern Lebanon, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"These attacks constitute serious violations of international law and must stop immediately," the ministry said.

France has about 700 troops as part of the UNIFIL mission. None of its troops has been wounded so far.