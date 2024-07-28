France makes landmark gesture over WWII massacre of African troops

French President Emmanuel Macron escorts Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye as he leaves the Elysee Palace after lunch in Paris on June 20, 2024. — Reuters file

France has made a key gesture of remembrance for the dozens of African troops shot dead on French army orders in Senegal during World War II, as Paris seeks to ease tensions with former colonies over historical memory, the government said on Sunday.

Six of the African soldiers — four from Senegal, one from Ivory Coast and one from what is now Burkina Faso — have been posthumously honoured for having "died for France" ("morts pour la France").

An official from France's veterans and remembrance ministry told AFP that the decision was taken ahead of the 80th anniversary of the events in Thiaroye in Senegal in 1944.

It was also in line with the "desire of President Emmanuel Macron to look history in the face", added the official. "It is now time to look at this history, our history, as it was."

The decision was taken on June 18 just days before the first meeting in Paris between Macron and the new Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Macron has during his seven years in power sought to address the most painful historical scars over France's relationship with Africa, notably relating to the 1954-1962 Algerian War of Independence and the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi minority in Rwanda.

However critics have often said that the gestures, while welcome, do not go far enough and often stop short of a full apology.

The official described the decision concerning the six soldiers as an initial one which would be followed up once the "exact identity of the other victims has been established".

Colonial troops and French gendarmes had on the orders of French army officers shot at the African troops on the morning of December 1, 1944, at the military camp of Thiaroye outside the Senegalese capital Dakar.

The soldiers, repatriated after being held as prisoners of war in Germany, had been demanding their back pay.