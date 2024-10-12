Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has died, UK media say

Photo: Reuters File

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has died at the age of 69, British media reports said on Saturday.

Salmond, who headed the devolved Scottish government for seven years from 2007, is credited with helping to push support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom to record levels during the 2014 referendum campaign.

Scots, however, voted 55 per cent to 45 per cent in favour of staying in the UK in the vote.