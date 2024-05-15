E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets bail in graft case, lawyer says

Despite the bail, Khan, 71, will not be immediately released as he is serving sentences in two other cases

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 3:51 PM

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail by a court in Islamabad on Wednesday in a land corruption case, his lawyer said on social media platform X

The former cricketer was indicted on charges that he and his were gifted land by a real estate developer when Khan was prime minister in exchange for illegal favours.


Khan who denies the charges, had filed a bail application before the Islamabad High Court.

Despite the bail, Khan, 71, in jail since August last year, will not be immediately released as he is serving sentences in two other cases.



More news from World