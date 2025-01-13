Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

People wait at Brussels central station on the day of a nationwide strike against the Belgian government's pension reform, in Brussels, Belgium, on January 13, 2025. — Reuters

Belgium was hit by a national strike on Monday, with air and rail traffic severely affected as workers protested against pension reform plans.

About 40 per cent of flights taking off or landing at Brussels airport — Belgium's largest — were cancelled, as baggage handlers, security staff and other personnel downed tools, the company operating the terminal told AFP.

Flag carrier Brussels Airlines said on Saturday it was forced to pre-emptively cancel half its flights within Europe to keep long-haul routes running.

The operator of Charleroi airport, a major European hub for low-cost airline Ryanair, said significant delays were expected and cancellations possible.

Railways saw a spate of cancellations, with two in three trains connecting major cities not operating.

Service was also disrupted in Brussels and the southern French-speaking Wallonia region.

Many teachers, particularly in the Dutch-speaking northern Flanders region, where federal authorities have a say over education, joined the walkout, according to the unions.

The nationwide strike was called by Belgium's three main unions to protest against pension cuts that might be enacted by the incoming government.