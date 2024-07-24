15 killed, over 150 missing after boat capsizes off Mauritania

Image used for representational purpose

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:23 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 7:43 PM

Fifteen people were killed and more than 150 were missing after a boat carrying 300 passengers from Gambia capsized near Mauritania's capital Nouakchott on Monday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest. Summer is its busiest period.