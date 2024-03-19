'Fake Kate'? New video of Kate Middleton, Prince William surfaces but Netizens are not buying it

Photos: Screengrab from a video on X / AP File

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 1:57 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 2:02 PM

New images of Kate Middleton appeared all over British media on Monday a week after the Mother' Day photo scandal. Everyone thought they were the proof of life they needed to see — but they weren't.

Instead of ending all speculations about the Princess of Wales' health condition and whereabouts, the pictures and video raised more questions — with many Netizens crying out on social media platforms, "It's not her!" Numerous posts appeared with the hashtags #FakeKate and #WhereIsKate.

British tabloid The Sun published a video and a photograph of a smiling Kate, 42, walking alongside her husband, Prince William, at a farmer's market in Windsor, west of the capital London.

"Great to see you Kate," said The Sun on Monday evening, alongside the images of the princess wearing leggings and a black top.

Kate was at the centre of an uproar last week after she admitted to editing an official portrait of her and her three children that was released by Buckingham Palace on Mothering Sunday.

It came after Kate had not been seen at a public event since attending a Christmas Day church service, and underwent abdominal surgery in January, fuelling speculation about her health.

Instead of calming fears over her health, the edited picture sent the rumour mill into overdrive as media scrambled to pull the picture. Kate apologised but faced criticism even from usually supportive media.

Is it her?

British media said the new images were taken on Saturday on a shopping trip.

The Sun — a usually pro-royal family publication — said that experts had decried the video as a "perfect answer to trolls".

It said that William, the heir to the throne, and Kate were also present at a sports event on Sunday in which their three children — George, Charlotte and Louis — took part.

Another newspaper that is often supportive of the royals, The Daily Mail, lauded an "image that will silence the conspiracy theorists".

The image "will reassure fans she is making a good recovery from her abdominal surgery", added the Mail, which last week described the edited photograph fiasco as a "PR disaster".

Netizens, however, are not buying it.

Zooming in on the photo, many were quick to point out that "there is no way it's Kate Middleton".

Here's an X user trying to point out "questionable details" on the photo:

This Netizen raises alarm on how digital content about the royals are being faked:

(With inputs from AFP)

