Facebook removes 63,000 accounts in Nigeria over 'sextortion' scams

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it had removed about 63,000 Facebook accounts in Nigeria that attempted to engage in financial sexual extortion scams mostly aimed at adult men in the United States.
Nigerian online fraudsters, known as "Yahoo boys", are notorious for scams that range from passing themselves off as people in financial need or Nigerian princes offering an outstanding return on an investment.
Meta said in a statement the removed accounts also included a smaller coordinated network of around 2,500 that were linked to a group of around 20 individuals.
"They targeted primarily adult men in the US and used fake accounts to mask their identities," Meta said.
In sexual extortion, or "sextortion", people are threatened with the release of compromising photos, either real or faked, if they do not pay to stop them.
The investigation showed that the majority of the scammers' attempts were unsuccessful and although mostly targeting adults, there were also attempts against minors, which Meta reported to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the US.
The company said it had used a combination of new technical signals developed to help identify sex extortion.
Nigeria's scammers became known as "419 scams" after the section of the national penal code that dealt — ineffectively — with fraud.
As economic hardships worsen in the country of more than 200 million people, online scams have grown, with those behind them operating from university dormitories, shanty suburbs or affluent neighbourhoods.
Meta said some accounts were providing tips for conducting scams.
"Their efforts included offering to sell scripts and guides to use when scamming people, and sharing links to collections of photos to use when populating fake accounts," it said.
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap