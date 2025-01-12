Zelensky says ready to hand over N Korean soldiers in exchange for Ukrainians captive in Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on January 9. AFP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday Kyiv is ready to hand over North Korean soldiers to their leader Kim Jong Un if he can organise their exchange for Ukrainians captive in Russia.

"In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It's only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others," Zelenskiy said on the social media platform X.