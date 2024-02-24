WWII-era bomb safely detonated at sea after one of largest peacetime evacuations in UK history

Police detain people at makeshift memorials to the opposition leader, who died in prison
A World War II-era bomb whose discovery prompted one of the largest peacetime evacuations in British history has been detonated at sea, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
The 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) explosive was discovered on Tuesday in the backyard of a home in Plymouth, a port city on the southwestern coast of Britain. More than 10,000 residents were evacuated to ensure their safety as a military convoy transported the unexploded bomb through a densely populated residential area to a ferry slipway, from which it was taken out to sea.
“I think it is fair to say that the last few days will go down in history for Plymouth,” said Tudor Evans, the leader of Plymouth City Council.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Plymouth, home to major naval bases for centuries, was one of the most heavily bombed cities in Britain during the World War II. Fifty-nine separate air raids killed 1,174 civilians, according to local officials. The raids destroyed almost 3,800 homes, and heavily damaged another 18,000.
ALSO READ:
Police detain people at makeshift memorials to the opposition leader, who died in prison
Those who have concerns regarding electoral irregularities can pursue legal recourse, says Kakar
A report from the the UN mission in Afghanistan says decrees are being enforced through arrest, harassment and intimidation
Justice Arthur Engoron bans the former president from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years
The US Secretary of State emphasises the need for creation of a Palestinian state
The 51-year-old stabbed her at least 140 times at her flat in the Westminster area of London in 1994
Indian government alleged Vanessa Dougnac was undertaking journalistic activities without any special permission
In his first public comments on King Charles's health, the prince says he was "grateful" to spend a brief amount of time with his father last week