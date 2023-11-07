Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles' 75th birthday celebrations?

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 2:58 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 2:59 PM

King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14. The celebration will take place at the Clarence House. Now, the question is will Prince Harry attend his father’s birthday party?

According to media reports, he won't be attending the celebrations.

As per a local media outlet, Prince Harry hasn’t received an invitation for the birthday celebration. His spokesperson said that he did not receive any communication regarding the King’s birthday celebrations. Therefore, the claims of them declining any invitation are false.

“There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The statement came days after a report by The Sunday Times claimed that Prince Harry had decided to turn down the invitation for King’s birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California, US, since stepping away from their role as the “senior members of the Royal Family” in January 2020. Their relationship with the Royal Family is widely believed to be fraught. Meghan missed King Charles’s coronation ceremony and many people noted that the Royal Family did not publicly acknowledge Prince Harry’s birthday on September 15, this year.

The relationship between them got more fractured after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Later in January 2023, Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare became a bestseller as it candidly spoke about life within the British monarchy.

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle claimed that she faced racism from the royals. She said that within the family, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark (Archie's) skin might be when he's born." The couple added that the palace decided that their son Archie would not get the title of a “Prince”.

ALSO READ: