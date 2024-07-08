UN Security Council to meet over attack on Kyiv children's hospital

Four lawmakers have publicly said 81-year-old Biden should not run again after his halting debate performance against Republican rival Trump
The United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday over a Russian attack on Ukraine that struck Kyiv's main children's hospital, said diplomats.
Russia blasted the hospital with a missile in broad daylight on Monday and rained missiles down on other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 36 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Russian strikes, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. Guterres found the attack on the children's hospital and another medical facility "particularly shocking", Dujarric said.
"Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law, and any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately," he said.
The Security Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning was requested by Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia and the United States.
"We will call out Russia's cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital," Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said in an X post.
The Russian defence ministry said its forces attacked defence industry targets and aviation bases. It has denied targeting civilians, although its attacks have killed thousands of civilians since its invasion in February 2022.
Four lawmakers have publicly said 81-year-old Biden should not run again after his halting debate performance against Republican rival Trump
A hung parliament will severely dent President Macron's authority and herald a prolonged period of instability and policy deadlock in the euro zone's second-biggest economy
Turkey severed ties in 2011 after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, in which it supported rebels looking to oust Assad
Just 12 countries were founding members of the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949
Pezeshkian will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Pezeshkian's defeat of Jalili is a relief for European governments as they seek to maintain dialogue on the issue
An overview of the campaign pledges made ahead of Sunday's second voting round