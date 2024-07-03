UK's Labour to win largest majority in modern history, YouGov forecasts

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer attends a Labour general election campaign event at Caledonia Gladiators Stadium in East Kilbride, Scotland, Britain, on July 3. — Reuters

Britain's opposition Labour Party is on track to win the largest majority of any party in modern history in Thursday's election, according to a final YouGov projection published by the Times on Wednesday.

The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) analysis predicted that Labour would win 431 seats, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives expected to win 102. It gave Labour a majority of 212 seats.

The pollster said 89 seats were considered "tossups", with five percentage points or fewer between first and second place.

Even in a best case scenario the result for the Conservatives is significantly worse than the party's previous worst election result in 1906, when it won 156 seats, YouGov said.