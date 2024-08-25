Ukraine's Zelensky says he would support India hosting second summit on peace

Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about global healthcare inequities have been slow to bring change
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations were ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Switzerland regarding the second summit on peace in a conversation with Indian journalists shared on his social media on Sunday.
Zelensky also said he had told India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would support India hosting the second summit on peace as Kyiv hopes to find a host among the countries in the Global South.
"But I want to be frank, and this applies not only to India, but to any state that would be positive about hosting a second summit. We will not be able to hold a peace summit in a country that has not yet joined the peace summit communique," Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president added that he discussed all of the points from the communique and previous peace summit during the meeting with Modi on Friday.
UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch had invited friends and family onto the boat to celebrate his recent acquittal in a massive US fraud case
One 'Swaroop' (copy) was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect, said Indian authorities
The World Health Organisation in July declared an international health emergency over the spread of the disease
Borodaenko, a former engineering manager and cancer survivor, claims he was fired shortly after Musk acquired Twitter, for refusing to report to the office during the Covid-19 pandemic
The company said the patient, identified as Alex, did not face issues of 'thread retraction', unlike Noland Arbaugh, Neuralink's first patient who received the implant in January
Blinken urges Hamas to accept new US 'bridging' proposal
Both domestic and international departing flights were affected, said Ethiopian Airlines