Ukraine's top gen says situation difficult around Russian attack

Biden and Harris vow to work to free remaining hostages
Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sunday the situation was "difficult" around Russia's main attack, which is focused in eastern Ukraine, but that all the necessary decisions were being taken.
Syrskyi did not give the exact location of the main Russian offensive, but earlier both he and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were targeting the strategically important city of Pokrovsk.
"The situation is difficult in the direction of the enemy's main attack. But all the necessary decisions at all levels are being made without delay," Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.
Syrskyi said last week he spent several days on the eastern front near Pokrovsk and described fighting there as "exceptionally tough".
Russia, which has captured swathes of eastern Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, continues to inch forward there in heavy fighting.
The gains have continued since Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Russia's west Kursk region on August 6, apparently aimed at diverting Russian resources and strengthening Kyiv's position in any future negotiations.
The WHO has confirmed that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years
High heat disrupts the accumulation of starch inside rice grains, causing them to appear more opaque, mottled with white flecks and less desirable for human consumption
The bill, called the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, now goes to the desk of California Newsom for signature
'The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into political persecution,' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
The National Observatory says 37 per cent of forests around Athens have been consumed by fire over the past eight years alone
The annual $2,000 cap on prescription drug out-of-pocket costs applies to the Medicare programme for people age 65 or over and those with disabilities
The rocket's reusable first stage booster returned to Earth and attempted to land on a sea-faring barge as usual, but toppled into the ocean after a fiery touchdown