Ukraine says it raided Russian-controlled spit in Black Sea

Servicemen of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attend a military exercise on a river, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine. Reuters File Photo

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:36 PM

Ukraine's military intelligence agency confirmed on Wednesday that its forces had conducted a raid on the Russian-controlled Tendra Spit in the northwest of the Black Sea, saying they damaged equipment and fortifications and inflicted casualties.

The agency published a video showing vessels carrying well-equipped soldiers and troops landing on a shoreline. It said they destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system and armoured vehicles and that they were assessing Russian personnel losses.

On Tuesday, Russian-installed authorities said that Ukrainian saboteurs had attempted to land on the Russian-held spit from the sea.

The Russian-installed governor of the occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region where the spit lies said Kyiv had attacked with 12 high-speed vessels, eight of which were carrying troops, with four more transporting fire support.