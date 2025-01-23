Ukraine must win, regain full territory: Germany's Merz

The leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz gives a keynote speech on Germany's foreign and European policy priorities at the "Koerber Global Leaders Dialogue", on January 23, 2025, in Berlin. — AFP

Ukraine must win the war against Russia, regain lost territory and be free to join military alliances, Friedrich Merz, favourite to become Germany's next chancellor, said on Thursday.

Merz said he wants peace in Ukraine but not "at the price of submission to an imperialist power" and stressed that "Ukraine must win the war".

"To me, winning means restoring territorial integrity," said Merz, whose conservative CDU-CSU is leading in polls ahead of Germany's February 23 election.

"Winning also means that Ukraine must have complete freedom to choose its political and, if necessary, military alliances."

Moscow has demanded Kyiv abandon its ambitions to join Nato and cede Ukrainian territory that Russia has occupied.

While Germany has been Ukraine's second-biggest source of aid since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022, that support is now the subject of heated debate.

The Moscow-friendly far-right Alternative for Germany, in second place in the polls, and the hard-left BSW Sahra Wagenknecht and Linke parties have heavily criticised aid to Kyiv.

Tensions have also flared within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, with the Greens pushing for more help for Ukraine while Scholz himself remains more cautious.