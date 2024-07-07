Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones: Source

A Ukrainian serviceman presents a drone to youths at a recruiting point in Kyiv on July 4, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 3:05 PM

Ukrainian drones hit a munitions depot inside Russia overnight and there was a "high chance" of explosions at Russian military-industrial sites in the near future, a security source said on Sunday.

The source said the 9,000sq metre munitions storage facility was in the Russian region of Voronezh, which borders a chunk of northeastern Ukraine occupied by Russia since 2022.

Russia stored surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, tank and artillery shells, and bullets at the depot, according to the source. According to the source, the depot was near the village of Sergeyevka, which is about 85 miles from the nearest Kyiv-controlled territory.

Since Russia invaded it in 2022, Ukraine has been building a fleet of long-range drones to give it the ability to strike targets deep inside Russia.

"In the nearest future, there remains a high chance of sudden detonations at Russian military-industrial facilities, which are working (to supply) the war against Ukraine," the source said.