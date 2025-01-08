Ukraine claims attack on oil depot serving air base for Russian nuclear bombers

Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Region, meets people in the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack in Engels, Saratov Region, Russia, on August 26, 2024. — Reuters File

Ukraine launched an overnight strike deep inside Russia that set fire to an oil depot in the city of Engels that serves an air base for Russian nuclear bomber planes, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.

The governor of the Russian region said Engels and Saratov, on opposite sides of the Volga river, had been subject to a "mass drone attack" and there was a fire at an industrial site, which he did not name. He said there was no word of any casualties.

The Ukrainian military reported multiple explosions and a big fire at the "Kristal" oil depot, which it said provided fuel to the "Engels-2" military airfield.

The strike "creates serious logistical problems for the strategic aviation of the Russian occupiers and significantly reduces their ability to strike at peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian objects," it said in a statement on Telegram.

Ukraine deployed "long-range capabilities" in the attack, presidential adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin posted on X.

He used the hashtag #MadeInUkraine to signal that the weapons used were not supplied by the West.

In an escalation of the nearly three-year-old war, Ukraine last year began firing US ATACMS ballistic missiles and British Storm Shadows into Russia, and Russia responded by launching a new hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, at Ukraine. The Kremlin has pledged to retaliate each time Ukraine fires long-range Western weapons into Russia. Russian news reports also said the fire in Engels was at an oil facility. Videos and photos published on social media showed a large fire burning with orange flames, sending thick clouds of smoke into the night sky. Reuters was able to verify the location in an industrial zone of Engels, based on satellite imagery. "There are sufficient forces and resources to localise the fire," Roman Busargin, the regional governor, posted on Telegram. Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that 11 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed overnight over the Saratov region, and 21 over other parts of Russia and the Azov Sea. It did not mention any damage. Some Engels residents posted in a Telegram chat room that they had heard dozens of explosions. Authorities told people not to panic and instructed them not to take pictures or video of drones.

The Engels air base is located about 730km southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border. In December 2022, three Russian air force personnel were killed when a drone was shot down there.