Ukraine brings back long rolling power cuts after major Russian strike

A view shows a residential building, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, on November 18, 2024. — Reuters

Ukrainians in the Black Sea port city of Odesa on Monday morning had been without power for 24 hours and further cuts were planned across the country after a massive Russian missile strike over the weekend damaged energy infrastructure.

Russia unleashed its largest missile attack on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, killing seven people and further hobbling an already damaged energy system.

"The situation is most difficult in Odesa and Odesa district. Unfortunately, it is not yet technically possible to supply power to the critical infrastructure in the Kyivskyi and Primorskyi districts of the city," power distributor DTEK wrote on the Telegram messenger.

As of Monday morning some 400,000 homes had power restored while 321,000 consumers remained without service, DTEK said.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said the water supply and heating was being gradually restored across the city with 445 shelters offering necessary services to residents.

Russia has attacked the Odesa region for months, hitting port and energy infrastructure.