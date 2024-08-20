Ukraine adopts law paving way for ban on Russia-linked minority church

Metropolitan Epiphany I, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, leads a Christmas Eve service at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral (Mykhailivskyi Zolotoverkhyi) as Ukrainians celebrate their first Christmas according to a Western calendar, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on December 24, 2023. Reuters File Photo. Photo used for illustrative purpose only.

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 2:42 PM

Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday paved the way for a ban against a Russia-linked minority Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) which Kyiv has cast as complicit in Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

A majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, but the faith is split into one branch traditionally tied to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and an independent church, recognised by the world Orthodox hierarchy since 2019.

Ukrainian leaders have accused the Moscow-linked UOC of abetting the Kremlin's 30-month-old assault by spreading pro-Russian propaganda and housing spies.

A bill passed into law in parliament on Tuesday bans the Russian Orthodox Church on Ukrainian territory, and a government commission will assemble a list of "affiliated" organisations whose activities are not allowed. The list is expected to target the UOC specifically.

The decision to ban them would be made by a court.

A total of 265 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, with 29 against, parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Telegram.