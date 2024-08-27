UK to spend £10.5 million to prepare ports for new EU border checks

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
Britain will spend £10.5 million ($13.9 million) to help ports prepare for the European Union's post-Brexit security checks for UK nationals entering the bloc and reduce the risk of queuing and disruption, the government said on Tuesday.
More than four years after the UK formally left the EU, the 27-nation bloc is due this autumn to introduce a digital border system, known as the entry and exit system (EES), which will remove the need to manually scan passports.
The new rules will require people travelling from the UK and other non-EU countries to register at the border, which includes having their face scanned and fingerprints taken, creating a digital record that links a travel document to a person's identity using biometrics.
Britain's new Labour government warned within weeks of taking office in July that the country was insufficiently prepared for the new checks and that disruption was likely.
The funding will help ports to put in place necessary technology as well as complete work such as installing kiosks and recruiting and training staff to prepare for the introduction of the checks, the government said.
"While EES checks will be a significant change to the EU border, we are working hard with the European Commission, member states and ports to ensure we are well prepared, and minimise any disruption for Brits travelling into Europe," said Seema Malhotra, Britain's minister for migration and citizenship.
The Port of Dover, the Eurotunnel at Folkestone and the Eurostar at St Pancras station in London will each receive £3.5 million.
Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016 and formally exited the bloc on January 31, 2020, though it remained in the European single market until 2021.
Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
According to the case registered against him, the accused had posted an article on X which said the attacker was a Muslim immigrant
Snap elections called by Macron failed to extricate France from the hung-parliament deadlock that had seen his camp run a minority government since 2022
North Korean leader urges researchers to develop artificial intelligence for unmanned vehicles
It illustrates the hard balance faced as India scrambles to boost its non-fossil fuel capacity to stem the rising impacts of climate change
Diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and US fail to end conflict
If there is one state where the Democrats' message on Trump's threat to democracy may mobilise voters, it is Wisconsin
Unions welcome the legislation, saying it gives workers a way to reclaim some work-life balance