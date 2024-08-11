UK schools to teach how to spot fake news under new plans

Britain's Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson: "It's more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online." — AFP File

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 3:42 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 4:04 PM

The UK government said on Sunday schools in England could teach children how to spot extremist and online content spreading "putrid conspiracy theories", under planned changes to the national curriculum.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she was launching a review of the curriculum in primary and secondary schools to introduce critical thinking across multiple subjects.

It follows recent disorder in more than a dozen English towns and cities following the Southport knife attack, which officials say were fuelled by misinformation online and far-right agitators.

The stabbing spree, allegedly carried out by British-born Axel Rudakubana, who was aged 17 at the time, left three children dead. Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the attack but said it is not being treated as terrorism.

Online speculation in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy falsely claimed Rudakubana was a Muslim immigrant.

"It's more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online," Phillipson told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.