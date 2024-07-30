E-Paper

UK preacher Anjem Choudary jailed for life for terrorism offences

The 57-year-old was sentenced at London's Woolwich Crown Court to a minimum term of 28 years

By Reuters

Photo: AP
Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:02 PM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:03 PM

British radical preacher Anjem Choudary, whose followers have been linked to numerous plots around the world, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 28 years on Tuesday for directing a terrorist organisation.

Choudary was convicted last week of directing al-Muhajiroun, which was banned as a terrorist organisation more than a decade ago, and encouraging others to support the proscribed group.


The 57-year-old was sentenced at London's Woolwich Crown Court to a minimum term of 28 years.

