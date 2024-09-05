UK launches probe into Ticketmaster over Oasis shows

A person cycles past a mural of Oasis band members Liam and Noel Gallagher by artist Snow Graffiti on the wall of the Coach and Horses pub in Whitefield, near Manchester, Britain, August 31, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 6:32 PM

Britain's competition watchdog on Thursday launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over the sale of Oasis tickets, including the use of "dynamic pricing" to hike the cost to fans at the last minute.

Thousands of fans waited long hours in virtual queues last weekend to get their hands on tickets for the British band's reunion shows next summer, only to find that prices had jumped in a "dynamic pricing" scheme.

Many thought they would pay the advertised rate of 148.50 pounds ($195.10) but ended up paying more than double at 355.20 pounds.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was scrutinising whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner for the concert, may have breached consumer protection law.

It said it would examine if Ticketmaster had engaged in "unfair commercial practices", if fans were given "clear and timely" information to explain tickets could be subject to "dynamic pricing" and if people were put under pressure to buy tickets within a short period of time.

The CMA said it should not be assumed Ticketmaster had broken consumer protection laws. As part of the probe, fans were being asked to submit evidence of their experiences.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation.

In a statement issued to PA Media, and cited by the BBC, Oasis said decisions on ticketing and pricing were the responsibility of promoters and management.

Oasis "at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used" in the sale of tickets for the initial dates, the band said.

Britain's government earlier this week said it would investigate how concert ticket prices were hiked during high-demand periods.