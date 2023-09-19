UK in close touch with Canada over 'serious allegations' against India

Photo: AP

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 2:46 PM

Britain said on Tuesday it was in close touch with its Canadian partners about "serious allegations" from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

"We are in close touch with our Canadian partners about these serious allegations," a government spokesperson said.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities.”

