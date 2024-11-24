UK faith leaders oppose assisted dying bill, due for vote this week

Campaigners from "Dignity in Dying" hold placards during a demonstration outside The Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament in central London, on October 16, 2024, during a gathering in favour of the proposal to legalise euthanasia in the UK. — AFP

UK religious leaders joined forces on Sunday to say they are "deeply concerned" by draft legislation to legalise assisted dying that MPs will vote on this week.

Two new polls ahead of Friday's parliamentary vote showed a majority of Britons support changing the assisted dying laws.

The House of Commons will get a free vote on Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater's private member's bill, allowing them to vote with their conscience.

If approved, the legislation, which would only affect England and Wales, will advance to further votes in both chambers of parliament.

The issue — last voted on in 2015, when MPs overwhelmingly rejected changing the law — has sparked concern from religious groups and other opponents about its implications.

A joint letter signed by 29 faith leaders warned that a "right to die" could "all too easily" end in vulnerable people feeling they have a "duty to die".

"Our pastoral roles make us deeply concerned about the impact the bill would have on the most vulnerable, opening up the possibility of life-threating abuse and coercion," they wrote in the letter published in The Observer newspaper.

"This is a concern we know is shared by many people, with and without faith."

The letter's signatories included the Anglican Bishop of London, the Catholic Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster and Britain's Chief Rabbi.

The intervention came hours after Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood became the latest senior minister to enter the contentious debate, arguing the state should "never offer death as a service".