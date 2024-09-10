E-Paper

UK calls Iranian supply of ballistic missiles to Russia 'a significant escalation'

This is a troubling action, says David Lammy

By Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy (R) speak together as they hold a joint press conference at the Foreign, Commonwealth &amp; Development Office (FCDO) in London on Tuesday. AFP
Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:21 PM

British foreign minister David Lammy described the supply of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia on Tuesday as a "significant escalation".

"This is a troubling action that we're seeing from Iran. It is definitely a significant escalation and we are coordinating," he told a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.


Lammy said he would not comment on "operational issues" when asked whether Britain would give the green light to Ukraine to use the Storm Shadow long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia.


