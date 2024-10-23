UAE President arrives in Russia to participate in BRICS Summit

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday, to participate in the BRICS Leaders' Summit,

The summit is being hosted by Russia from October 22 to 24.

This marks the UAE's first participation in the summit as a member of the BRICS group.

This year's summit, held under the theme 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security', brings together leaders and heads of government of several BRICS nations, alongside representatives of invited states.

The delegation accompanying the UAE President includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.