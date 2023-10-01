Turkey explosion: Group claims responsibility for Ankara terror attack

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sunday that injured two people.
"A sacrificial action was carried out against the Turkish Interior Ministry by a team from our Immortal Brigade," the PKK told the ANF news agency.
The attack occurred hours before Parliament was set to reopen after its three-month summer recess with an address by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near an entrance to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The attack was conducted by assailants who arrived at the scene inside a light commercial vehicle, he said.
“Our heroic police officers, through their intuition, resisted the terrorists as soon as they got out of the vehicle,” Yerlikaya later told reporters. “One of them blew himself up while the other one was shot in the head before he had a chance to blow himself up.”
“Our fight against terrorism, their collaborators, the (drug) dealers, gangs and organized crime organizations will continue with determination,” he said.
