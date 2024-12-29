Three die in clandestine Channel crossing attempt

Migrants board a smuggler's inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel, on Ecault beach in Saint-Etienne-au-Mont, near Neufchatel-Hardelot, northern France on October 30, 2024. — AFP file

Three migrants died on Sunday in an attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain, a local mayor said.

The deaths take this year's casualty toll from failed clandestine crossings to a confirmed 76.

The boat that was to take the migrants on Sunday ran into trouble near Bleriot-Plage, a public beach in Sangatte close to the French Channel port of Calais, at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT), an emergency services source said.

Several people fell into the water trying to board the overcrowded vessel, French maritime services told AFP.

Around 50 people were given emergency help on the beach by government services or NGOs, with many in a state of hypothermia.

Some were taken to Sangatte's nautical base for treatment.

The French navy deployed a helicopter to help rescue the migrants.

"It never stops," said the mayor of Sangatte, Guy Allemand. "It's crossing after crossing, without any letup."