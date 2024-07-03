Therapy horses help neurology patients regain confidence, motor skills

Parkinson's disease patient Giuliana Geatti attends a hippotherapy session with her physiotherapist Sabrina Valente at San Giovanni Battista Hospital in Rome. — Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 12:52 PM

In an area of Rome that once hosted horse races, four horses and two ponies move at a much slower pace to help neurological patients restore their movements and confidence.

With handles on the side of their saddles, the animals at the San Giovanni Battista Hospital allow some people to take their first halting steps after trauma, strokes, degenerative diseases, as well as long COVID.

Parkinson's disease patient Paola Conto attends a hippotherapy session.

"It's a beautiful feeling, to be able to stay in equilibrium, to be able to walk. It's difficult but with the horse I can do it," said former shooting champion Matteo Santopadre, who relies on a wheelchair after a months-long coma following a car accident.

The hospital on the outskirts of Rome, where the city's hippodrome was once located, is the only one in Italy to use hippotherapy — which allows movements that would be harder to carry out in a gym to improve muscle strength, balance and coordination.

Matteo Santopadre, a former shooting champion who remained in a coma for months after a car accident, attends a hippotherapy session to regain his mobility.

It also fosters connections between the animals and patients, who develop trust and affection for them in a gradual and sensory approach with huge psychological benefits.