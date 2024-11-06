Swiss 'burqa ban' to take effect from 2025

AFP File Photo

A contentious Swiss prohibition on facial coverings in public spaces widely known as the "burqa ban" will take effect on January 1, the government said on Wednesday.

Narrowly passed in a 2021 referendum in neutral Switzerland, and condemned by Muslim associations, the measure was launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban, and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144).