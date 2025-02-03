Sweden rules out sabotage in Latvia cable damage, releases ship

The cargo ship Vezhen anchored for examination by Swedish authorities outside Karlskrona, Sweden, on January 27, 2025. According to tracking sites, the ship passed the area of the Latvian fiber cable that was damaged in the Swedish economic zone off Gotland. REUTERS

Swedish prosecutors on Monday ruled out sabotage in the case of a damaged Baltic Sea fibre-optic cable and said they were releasing a Bulgarian ship seized over the incident, saying it had caused the damage by accident.

Sweden seized the Malta-flagged Vezhen after damage was discovered on a fibre-optic cable between Sweden and Latvia on the floor of the Baltic Sea on January 26.

The incident was one of several involving damage to cables and other infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, which have come amid soaring tensions between the West and Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"The investigation concerning a cable break between Sweden and Latvia in the Baltic Sea has clarified that it is not a case of gross sabotage," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The authority added that a decision had been made "to lift the seizure of the ship suspected of being involved in the cable break."

"It has been established that a combination of weather conditions and deficiencies in equipment and seamanship contributed to the cable break," Senior Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.

Ljungqvist added that "at the same time, we have been able to establish that it is the ship that was seized that caused the cable break."

The damage to the cable — which belongs to Latvia's state radio and television centre (LVRTC) — occurred in Swedish territorial waters at a depth of at least 50 metres.

"We have been officially informed by the authorities conducting the investigation in Sweden that there is no reason to believe that sabotage or malicious act was committed on board by our crew," Alexander Kalchev, CEO of the ship's operator Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar), told AFP.

Kalchev added that the crew of the ship was in "good health".

"When they are ready, they will resume their journey to their destination," he said.

The ship was carrying fertiliser from Ust-Luga in Russia and headed for South America when the incident occurred.