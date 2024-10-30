Suspect in July killing of three UK girls faces 'terrorism' charges: Police

Axel Rudakubana, the 17-year-old charged with the murder of three young girls in a knife attack at a summer dance class, is depicted in this courtroom sketch in Liverpool, Britain, August 1, 2024. — Reuters file

The suspect in the UK July knife attack that killed three young girls and sparked anti-immigration riots was charged with producing a deadly poison and "terrorism" offences, British police said on Tuesday.

The new charges against Axel Rudakubana, 18, came after a search of his home where an Al Qaeda training manual was found, police said.

He has already been charged with murder and attempted murder over the stabbing spree, which sparked nationwide anti-immigration riots.

The new charges are "production of a biological toxin, namely ricin", and "possessing information...likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism", police said in a statement.

Rudakubana is due to appear in court via video link on Wednesday.

The three girls, aged six, seven and nine, were killed in July at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class in Southport.

The stabbings sparked unrest and riots in more than a dozen English towns and cities in the week, with authorities blaming misinformation over the identity of the alleged attacker.