Spain's women's football team refuse to play until soccer boss is removed

Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers

By Reuters

Photo: AP
Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 9:57 PM

Dozens of members of the Spanish Women's national team said on Friday they would not play any matches for the country until soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales has been removed from his job in a scandal over kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory.

Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable misogynist behaviour.

A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong side, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership.

