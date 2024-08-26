Spain's Sanchez visits West Africa aiming to stem migration surge

Members of police forces and emergency services help 175 migrants on board a boat upon its arrival at Restinga port on the Canary island of El Hierro on August 18. Not a day passes without Spain's coastguard rescuing at least one troubled boat carrying dozens of African migrants towards the islands which are located off the northwestern coast of Africa. AFP

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 4:19 PM

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez starts his second visit this year to West Africa on Tuesday, aiming to curb migration to the Canary Islands and to the counter the Russian presence in the Sahel region.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Reuters File Photo

The West African migration route has seen a 154% surge this year, with 21,620 people crossing to the Canary Islands in the first seven months, according to data from the European Union border agency Frontex.

The wave has stretched resources on the Spanish archipelago, with local authorities saying they may have to house migrants in military camps or even in tents ahead of an expected rise in arrivals due to calmer conditions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Spanish authorities fear that as many as 150,000 more migrants from Africa may be set to make the perilous crossing in the coming months.

According to Frontex data, nearly half of the new arrivals are Malians, forced out of their country by a conflict and economic crisis in which the Russian mercenary group Wagner is involved.

Sanchez is focusing on strengthening relations with Mauritania, Senegal, and Gambia, the main departure points for migrant boats. The first two share land borders with Mali.

Spanish police have long operated in West Africa to strengthen border control as part of Madrid's strategy to give financial and security aid to departure points for migrant boats.

Spain is also planning a return to Mali following the closure of the EU military mission there last May. While France advocated for the mission's termination, Spain is engaged in discussions with Bamako over bilateral military aid, according to a senior Spanish military officer.

"We cannot leave the ground empty for Russian forces to occupy. It is important to maintain a presence in the region," the officer, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

The Spanish mission could continue the training of the previous European mission, the source said.

Spain's Defence Ministry confirmed that it was in talks over collaboration with Mali without providing further details.

Spain is advocating at the EU and Nato for a stronger focus on the global south, especially the Sahel, in light of the migration surge.