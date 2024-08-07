Son of Norway's crown princess arrested for assault: Police

Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Hoiby was born in 1997 from a relationship prior to her 2001 marriage to Norway's future king, Crown Prince Haakon. — AFP

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:42 PM

The 27-year-old son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assaulting a woman, police said on Wednesday.

Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Hoiby was born in 1997 from a relationship prior to her 2001 marriage to Norway's future king Crown Prince Haakon.

Police said they were called to an Oslo address early on Sunday after an overnight altercation in an apartment.

A man in his 20s was arrested over the incident and released from custody the following day, police said in a statement.

"As it has been made known in several media that this (person) is Marius Borg Hoiby, the police confirm that it is Hoiby who is a suspect in the case."