Serbian prime minister resigns, after months of anti-corruption protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic holds an extraordinary press conference announcing his resignation following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in Belgrade in November on January 28, 2025. — AFP

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned on Tuesday, following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

The Balkan country has been rocked by regular protests in the wake of the deadly disaster at the train station in the northern city of Novi Sad that killed 15 people, following extensive renovations at the facility.

The collapse has ignited long-standing anger across Serbia over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight on construction projects.

"My irrevocable decision is to resign from the position of prime minister," Vucevic, who was mayor of Novi Sad when the renovations began, told a press conference in Belgrade.

"I had a long meeting with the president of Serbia this morning...we talked about everything, and he accepted my arguments," he added.

"So in order to avoid further complicating things, so we do not further raise tensions in society, I made this decision."

Before taking up an earlier government post in Belgrade, Vucevic had served as mayor of Novi Sad from 2012 to 2022, when renovations began at the train station.

The prime minister has been in office for less than a year.

More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with the Novi Sad accident, including former transport minister Goran Vesic, who resigned days after it occurred.

The prime minister's announcement came as thousands of protesters ended a 24-hour blockade at a major traffic intersection in Belgrade — the latest in a series of massive rallies held across the country.

Protesters on Tuesday morning packed up and cleared the area at the Autokomanda junction — which links several major roads and motorways in the Serbian capital — after many camped out overnight. The blockade came after student organisers called for a general strike last Friday that saw lawyers stop work, and the closure of small businesses and schools across Serbia. Students have emerged as the leaders of the protest movement and have been blockading campuses across the country for months. With pressure mounting, President Aleksandar Vucic addressed the nation on Monday evening, defending his government's response to the Novi Sad tragedy and vowing to open a dialogue with the protesters. Student organisers continue to demand more action, including greater transparency into the investigation and the release of all documents linked to the renovation of the station. The government has released some documents on the roof collapse, but experts from the Faculty of Civil Engineering in Belgrade say they are incomplete. Other key demands include dropping charges against protesters arrested at rallies, an end to attacks on demonstrators, and increased government spending on education.

As premier, Vucevic was officially the head of government in Serbia, however, the position is largely considered to be subordinate to President Vucic — who has ruled the country for more than a decade.