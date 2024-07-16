Serbian government greenlights disputed lithium mining project

An aerial view of the Jadar valley close to the western Serbian village of Gornje Nedeljice near Loznica, area of the planned Rio Tinto lithium mine project. AFP File

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 4:54 PM

The Serbian government on Tuesday gave permission to restart operations at a disputed Rio Tinto lithium mining project, days after a court ruling overturned measures to halt the project.

"The government... takes measures to restore the legal order to the state that existed before the adoption of the regulation that was declared unconstitutional," read a statement published by the Serbian government.

The decision follows a ruling by the constitutional court last week, saying a 2022 government move to revoke permits awarded to the Anglo-Australian mining giant was "not in line with the constitution and the law".

The future of the vast mineral deposits, to be mined by Rio Tinto near western Serbia's Loznica, has been a perennial political fault line in the Balkan country in recent years.

It pits festering distrust in the Serbian government against Europe's plans for a greener future.

Billions of euros are at stake, with Rio Tinto saying the mine would provide thousands of jobs and secure Serbia's position in emerging energy markets.