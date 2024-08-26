Russia's largest strike in weeks hits Ukraine's power grid

The country's robotics effort is backed by President Xi's policy of developing 'new productive forces' in technology
Russia fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine on Monday, killing at least four people and battering the country's already weakened energy grid, officials said.
Moscow's largest attack in weeks on Ukraine triggered widespread blackouts and came after Kyiv claimed new advances in its offensive in Russia's Kursk region.
In response to the strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged European nations to help down drones and missiles over his nation battered by more than two years of war.
"If such unity has worked so well in the Middle East, it should work in Europe as well. Life has the same value everywhere," he added, apparently referring to the US helping Israel shoot down Iranian projectiles.
State-owned electricity supplier Ukrenergo announced emergency power cuts to stabilise its system following the barrage, while train schedules were disrupted.
Residents in the capital Kyiv rushed to take shelter in metro stations early on Monday, as AFP reporters heard the booms of what appeared to be air defences.
"We are always worried. We have been under stress for almost three years now," said 34-year-old lawyer Yulia Voloshyna, who was taking shelter in the Kyiv metro.
"It was very scary, to be honest. You don't know what to expect," she added.
Since invading in February 2022, Russia has launched repeated large-scale drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, including punishing attacks on energy facilities.
The Russian defence ministry confirmed it hit energy facilities in a statement but argued they were being used to aid Ukraine's "military-production complex".
The attacks early on Monday killed at least four people and injured over 20 others across the country, officials said.
Two others were killed in later strikes during the day, according to authorities.
Nato member Poland said its airspace was violated during the barrage, probably by a drone.
"We are probably dealing with the entry of an object on Polish territory. The object was confirmed by at least three radiolocation stations," Operational Commander of the Armed Forces General Maciej Klisz told reporters.
Army command spokesman Jacek Goryszewski said "it is highly likely that it could have been a Shahed-type drone" of Iranian design, used by the Russian army.
"But this has to be verified," he told AFP, adding that it could not be ruled out that the drone had already left Polish territory.
The army said it was conducting searches for what was "probably an unmanned aerial vehicle" around 30 kilometres (18 miles) into Polish territory from the Ukrainian border.
Zelensky said Russia hit Ukraine with more than 100 missiles and around 100 Iranian-designed attack drones in total, and called for European airforces to help down them in the future.
"In our various regions of Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbours worked together with our F-16s and together with our air defence," Zelensky said in an address.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said the attack showed Kyiv needed permission to strike "deep into the territory of Russia with Western weapons."
The aerial barrage came after a safety advisor working for the Reuters news agency, Ryan Evans, was killed in a missile strike on a hotel in eastern Ukraine late Saturday.
Six of the agency's crew covering the war were staying at the hotel in Kramatorsk, the last major city under Ukrainian control in the Donetsk region.
The Kremlin said there was "still no clarity" about the strike when asked about Zelensky's assertion that the attack was carried out "deliberately".
"I will say it again. The strikes are against military infrastructure targets or targets related to military infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Zelensky separately announced on Sunday his forces were advancing in the Russian region of Kursk, more than two weeks after Kyiv launched its surprise incursion across the border.
