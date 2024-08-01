Russia says will shoot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets

A soldier of a mobile anti-aircrafts brigade prepares a 12.7mm calibre heavy machine gun near a training field in Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region on July 8, 2024. Locals fear the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will intensify bombardments. — AFP

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:21 PM

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian forces would shoot down US-built F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine, and that the F-16s would have no significant impact on the course of the war.

Lithuanian and US officials confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine had received the first order of long-awaited jets, which are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs, rockets and missiles.

Asked about the F-16s, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If I'm not mistaken, rewards (for Russian forces to shoot them down) have already been offered." He predicted the planes would not be a "magic pill" for Kyiv's forces.

"These planes will appear and gradually their number will decrease; they will be shot down and destroyed," he said.

"These deliveries will not be able to significantly influence the dynamics of events at the front."