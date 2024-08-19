Russia says third bridge damaged in Ukrainian incursion in Kursk region

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 24th Mechanized Brigade prepares to fire a BRM1k infantry fighting vehicle towards Russian positions at an undisclosed location in Donetsk region on Saturday. AFP

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 3:02 PM

Ukraine said on Monday it was achieving its goals in its two-week-old incursion into Russia's Kursk region after Moscow confirmed Ukrainian forces had damaged a third bridge after striking two others used to supply troops.

Kyiv says it has seized over 80 settlements in an area of more than 1,150 sqkm in Kursk since launching a surprise strike on August 6, the biggest invasion of Russia since World War Two.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the assault on the Kursk region bordering eastern Ukraine is aimed at carving out a buffer zone and wearing down Moscow's war machine, more than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We are achieving our goals," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

Making clear more Russian soldiers had been taken prisoner, he said: "In the morning, there is another replenishment of the exchange fund for our state."

Kyiv's air force chief said on Sunday that his forces had destroyed two bridges in recent days to weaken enemy logistics.

Russia confirmed on Monday that Ukraine had struck and damaged a third bridge over the Seym River. Ukraine has not yet commented on the third reported strike.

Military analysts have said the structures were part of critical supply lines for Russian troops defending the area. Reuters could not independently confirm the destruction of the bridges or the battlefield situation in Kursk.

In his evening address on Sunday, Zelenskiy said his troops were creating a buffer zone along Ukraine's border with Russia, part of what he described as "maximum counteroffensive actions" aimed at hurting Moscow's military potential.

"Everything that inflicts losses on the Russian army, the Russian state, their military industrial complex and their economy - all this helps us to prevent the widening of the war," Zelenskiy said.